Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announces retirement of K9 Ronin, appoints K9 Diesel as replacement

LANCASTER — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says one of its most decorated K-9 officers, Ronin, is retiring at the end of the month.

Ronin served the Sheriff’s Office for almost a decade, assisting law enforcement agents on 70 bomb calls, 78 public demonstrations, 1,135 warrant services, 13 apprehensions, 36 suspect surrenders and 14 tracks with five finds.

He worked on the police search for Eric Frien, the convicted killer of a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, worked at special events like the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, served during the visits of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Pope Francis.

Ronin will spend his retirement in the home of his handler, Sgt. David Bolton, and family.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ronin will be replaced by K-9 Officer Diesel, who received his training and certification in Iowa. Diesel will be handled by Bolton, who oversees the Sheriff Office’s K-9 Unit.