Manslaughter charges reinstated against Amtrak engineer in 2015 fatal derailment in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Amtrak engineer driving the train during a deadly derailment in Philadelphia in 2015 will stand trial after a judge reinstated involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges against him, according to an Associated Press report.

Brandon Bostian, 34, had the charges against him thrown out by another judge last year, the AP says. The judge ruled that the evidence pointed to an accident, not negligence on Bostian’s part.

But prosecutors appealed, and the new judge determined that the judge in the earlier ruling had erred.

Judge Kathryn S. Lewis ruled that there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial.

Bostian, who has been on paid administrative leave from Amtrak since the crash, was ordered to surrender his passport. He remains free on bail.

Eight people died when the Washington-to-New York train rounded a curve at more than twice the 50 mph speed limit and hurdled off the tracks, crumpling cars and catapulting passengers into the woods.

In addition to the eight deaths, about 200 people were hurt.

Federal safety investigators concluded Bostian was distracted by radio chatter and lost his bearings, the AP report said.