Meeting for Harrisburg residents to discuss recent shootings on Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Harrisburg Bureau of Police and the Keystone Crisis Intervention team will hold a community meeting on Tuesday night to talk about two recent shootings on Mulberry Street in Harrisburg.

The goal of the meeting is to give residents an opportunity to talk about the incidents and get any support they may need.

In the last 3 months, there have been two fatal shootings along Mulberry St. In December, Ahmed El-Mofty was fatally shot by police after he allegedly fired several shots at officers from a car. The second shooting occurred last month, when a man shot and killed a Deputy US Marshal while officers were serving an arrest warrant.

The meeting will be held at the Hamilton Health Center on 110 S. 17th Street at 6 p.m.