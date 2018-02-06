× No injuries reported in Lancaster Co. school bus accident

LEACOCK TWP., Lancaster County — A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Leacock Township.

The accident occurred around 3:21 p.m. at the intersection of Old Philadelphia Pike and North New Holland Road.

The bus, traveling on Old Philadelphia Pike, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left-hand turn on North New Holland Road. The other vehicle, a Pontiac G6, attempted to stop but struck the bus with its front end.

No injuries were reported and there were no students on the bus,