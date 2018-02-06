Now she’s got a ring this week, too: Carson Wentz proposes to girlfriend after the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 08: Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field on October 8, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 34-7. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz got a Super Bowl ring.
Now his girlfriend has a ring, too.
The injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted Tuesday morning that he proposed to Maddie Oberg just after the Super Bowl, which his Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.
Oberg said yes.
No word on when the nuptials will take place.
