Now she’s got a ring this week, too: Carson Wentz proposes to girlfriend after the Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz got a Super Bowl ring.

Now his girlfriend has a ring, too.

The injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback tweeted Tuesday morning that he proposed to Maddie Oberg just after the Super Bowl, which his Eagles won 41-33 over the New England Patriots.

Oberg said yes.

No word on when the nuptials will take place.

She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring 💍😎 can’t wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can’t thank him enough! pic.twitter.com/OPr0kilabh — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2018