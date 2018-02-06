Olivia’s cooks up Shrimp & Steak Bulgogi

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Shrimp & Steak Bulgogi (pul-go-gee)
A Korean style BBQ dish served along w Japchae (jop-chay) , Japanese Glass Noodles & veggie stir fry
1 lb flank steak (scored)
1 lb 21-25count shrimp- shelled & cleaned
Marinade & sauce ingredients:
2 tbsp scallions chopped
2 tbsp red onions chopped
2 tbsp garlic chopped
3 tbsp ginger chopped
3 oz sesame oil
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup Asian pear shredded
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp chipotle pepper paste
3 oz vegetable oil
1/2 cup soy sauce
1 tsp fish sauce
1 whole lime juiced and zested
1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
Slurry mix:
2tbsp cornstarch mixed w 2 tbsp water
For the Korean BBQ sauce:
Bring all above ingredients to a boil. Add slurry mix, whisk until thickened. Remove from heat.
Cocktails:
Nutty Banana (made w Korean style Banana milk)
Banana milk:
Bananas
Milk
Water
Pure vanilla
Maple syrup
Blend all ingredients until smooth and creamy.
Add:
Amaretto
99bananas
Tippy cow vanilla
Whipped cream
Toasted crushed pecans
Shake all ingredients over over ice. Top w whipped cream & crushed toasted pecans. Enjoy!
Dragonfruit Fizz:
Korean soju liqueur
Bacardi dragon berry rum
Guava nectar
Club soda
Splash of ginger beer
Fresh blood oranges
Dragon fruit
Starfruit garnish
Shake soju, dragon berry rum, guava nectar, fresh blood orange wedges, & dragon fruit w ice. Top off w club soda & a splash of ginger beer. Garnish w starfruit. Enjoy!!