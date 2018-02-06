× One person taken into custody after trespassing on Shrewsbury Elementary School property

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was taken into custody after trespassing on Shrewsbury Elementary School property on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from Southern Regional Police, officers were dispatched to Shrewsbury Elementary on Monday regarding a person trespassing on school property.

That person reportedly was carrying a weapon, but that is not confirmed.

The person was taken into custody, and none of the students at the school were in danger at any time, according to police.

Southern York County School District released the following message to parents:

Dear Parents and Guardians, This information is provided jointly by the Southern Regional Police and the Southern York County School District. This afternoon at Shrewsbury Elementary a person carrying a weapon was spotted on school property. 911 was called, the building was put into full lockdown as a safety precaution, and the person was taken into custody. It is believed that the person was hunting squirrels and the weapon was an air rifle. We are very proud of how our students handled the situation. Please know that the safety of your children is our primary concern. Sincerely, Southern York County School District