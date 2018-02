× Overturned tractor-trailer closes Route 222 South to Route 30 West off-ramp

MANHEIM TWP., Lancaster County — The off-ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West is closed because of an overturned tractor-trailer.

A crash investigation is on-going. Manheim Township Police say the roadway will remain shutdown for several hours.

The roadway remains open for vehicles traveling Route 222 South to Route 30 East.