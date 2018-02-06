P.H. Glatfelter exploring potential sale of Specialty Papers in Spring Grove

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– P.H. Glatfelter is exploring a potential sale of its Specialty Papers business.

Specialty Papers has a location in Spring Grove and two Ohio locations.

Eileen Buck, the Vice President of Human Resources at P.H. Glatfelter, released the following statement from the company:

I would like to inform you about an important announcement issued this morning regarding Glatfelter’s Specialty Papers business. After much thoughtful discussion and review with our Board of Directors, we have decided to explore strategic alternatives for Specialty Papers, including a potential sale of the business unit, with locations in Spring Grove, PA, Chillicothe, OH, and Fremont, OH.

This was not an easy decision, especially given the strong heritage of Specialty Papers and the long-standing relationships with our communities. As we plan Glatfelter’s direction, we intend to focus resources on growing our engineered materials businesses, namely Advanced Airlaid Materials and Composite Fibers. We believe Specialty Papers and its employees, customers, and communities would benefit from stewardship that continues to invest in improving the business with a strategy that singularly focuses on Specialty Papers’ many strengths and attributes.

We are still in the early stages of the strategic review process, which will take some time, and there is no set decision date. During our review process, we are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our employees, remaining a responsible, engaged corporate citizen, and continuing to provide world-class service and products to our customers. Our locations will continue to operate as usual with the ongoing support and hard work of our dedicated Specialty Papers’ employees.