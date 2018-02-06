× Police recover stolen vehicle used by gun shop burglars

MOUNT JOY TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — Police recovered a stolen vehicle believed to be the vehicle used during the burglary of Trop’s Gun Shop on February 5th. The vehicle, a white 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with damage to the front and sides, was found about a half mile from the gun shop. No occupants were with the vehicle.

The vehicle was reported stolen on February 1st from Swatara Township, Dauphin County.





The vehicle is currently in the custody of Northwest Regional Police and is pending a detailed search and processing.

Three of the stolen guns were recovered early this morning in another stolen vehicle in York County. All the subjects in that vehicle fled from police. Investigations on both stolen vehicles are active and continuously developing.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle and or the occupants of the vehicle is asked to contact the Northwest Regional Police at (717) 367-8481.