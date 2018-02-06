Police seek individuals in Spring Grove hit-and-run collision

NORTH CODORUS TWP., York County — Southwestern Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision in Spring Grove.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m .Sunday at Goofy’s Convenience Store, located in the 5000 block of York Road.

Police say two individuals backed their vehicle out of a parking space and into another, causing damage. The subjects then left the scene.

The subject’s were driving a two-toned colored, Chevrolet Astro van, or a vehicle very similar to that, according to police. The male driver is described as 50 to 60 years of age, wearing a short brimmed hat that is light tan in color with a dark colored brim, a dark colored zip-up jacket with a hood and glasses, police state. The female is described as 40 to 50 years of age, long dark hair and wearing a yellow colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwestern Regional Police via York County Department of Emergency Services at 717-854-5571.