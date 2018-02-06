× Quiet Tuesday, then snow arrives late tonight and becomes a wintry mix Wednesday afternoon

QUIET & COLD START TO THE WEEK: Clouds have built through the region during the night ahead of the system that passes us well to the northwest. A few flurries or snow showers could clip the northwestern and northern most spots around daybreak, but it’s nothing of significance. Temperatures begin in the lower 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine the rest of Tuesday, but clouds return during the evening and the overnight period ahead of the next system. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 30s.

MORE WINTRY PRECIP CHANCES: Our next wintry mix arrives Wednesday morning, and it lasts through early evening. It starts as snow around 4 A.M. and overspreads fast. Several inches of snow accumulations are likely before a transition to sleet freezing rain, and rain begins to take place from south to north, meaning the most snow accumulations are to the north and the northwest. This transition to ice and rain takes place from about 8 A.M. until noon. From noon until 7 P.M., it’s primarily rain for all, but some mixing with sleet could still take place to the north and northwest of Harrisburg. Cold air slides in behind this system overnight Wednesday, so icy spots will be a concern. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 20s Thursday under partly cloudy skies. It’s also a bit breezy. Friday brings the chance for an isolated snow shower, otherwise it’s mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND WARMING: A warming trend takes place into the upcoming weekend. Saturday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday brings the chance for rain showers as the warming continues. Expect readings in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Monday is quiet with mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Have a great Tuesday!