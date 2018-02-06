Want to dress your underdog in a custom Eagles jacket? Here’s how you can fetch one

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia-based outerwear company is teaming up with the Pennsylvania SPCA in supporting the Philadelphia Eagles — and in hopes of raising awareness for some of the city’s other underdogs.

As part of the PSPCA’s underdog fundraising campaign, Boathouse, a performance outdoor clothing manufacturer, is offering custom-made Eagles-themed dog jackets to those who donate at least $175 to the PSPCA. Donors must include BOATHOUSE and the dog’s jacket size in the comment box.

The offer is valid through Thursday.