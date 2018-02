× WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy, ‘the world’s most powerful operational rocket’

FLORIDA — SpaceX’s launch of Falcon Heavy, the most powerful operational rocket in the world, is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.

The rocket has the ability to lift nearly 64 metric tons — a mass greater than a 737 jetliner filled with passengers, crew, luggage and fuel.

You can watch the rocket’s launch and test flight below.