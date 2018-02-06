York City Police need help identifying arson suspect

YORK, PA. — York City Police need help identifying a suspected arsonist. A truck trailer and building located at 226 Willis Rd. sustained fire damage on January 24th. It happened around 8:41pm. Police say the fire was intentionally set. There was additional damage to another truck by means of criminal mischief. The suspect was caught on these surveillance pictures prior to the fire being set. York City Police is attempting to identify the suspect pictured.



Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to send the information in any of the following ways:1. Text “yorktips” to 8474112. Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS3. Call York City Police at 846-1234 or 849-2219**All information provided can be kept anonymous**

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.