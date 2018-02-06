× York Fair could move to to July or August under options being considered by Expo Center

YORK — The York Fair could move to July or August and add 10,000 feet of exhibition space under a new long-range strategic business plan shared by York Expo Center CEO Michael Froelich, the York Daily Record reports.

The plan comes after a consultant study funded by a grant from the York County Tourism Fund offered recommendations.

“For the past 10-15 years, we’ve been transitioning from a fair to a year-round expo trade show center,” Froehlich told YDR.com. “So, because of that, we’re having to take a look at our business plans, we’re having to take a look at our mission statements and our value statements and how we’re organized.”

The plan also includes suggestions to change the struction of the fair board, Froelich said. Fair management will study the recommendations and decide how to proceed.

The study’s other suggestions included: