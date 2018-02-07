× 8 Penn State players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

UNIVERSITY PARK — Eight Penn State football players will participate in the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis beginning Feb. 27, the school announced Wednesday.

Saquon Barkley, Mike Gesicki, DaeSean Hamilton, Marcus Allen, Troy Apke, Jason Cabinda, Grant Haley and Christian Campbell were all invited to the Combine, which will be held in Indianapolis.

The eight invitees are the most Penn State has had since 2009. It is the seventh-highest total among FBS schools and second among Big Ten programs.

The NFL Network and NFL.com will have coverage of the Scouting Combine. The 2018 NFL Draft is set for April 26-28 in Arlington, Texas.

Apke, a 6-1, 198-pound safety, was fourth on the Nittany Lions with 55 tackles this season.

Allen, a 6-2, 207-pound safety, was a first-team all-Big Ten selection. He was second on the team with 72 tackles and tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles. His 321 career tackles rank fifth all-time at Penn State.

Barkley, a 5-11, 230-pound running back, was an unanimous Consensus All-American and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting. His accolades in Penn State lore are too many to list. Barkley is expected to be a high first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Cabinda, a 6-1, 234-pound linebacker, led the Nittany Lions with 88 tackles, and also had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. His 287 career tackles rank eighth all-time at Penn State.

Campbell, a 6-1, 194-pound cornerback, led the team with 12 pass breakups and was seventh with 45 tackles.

Gesicki, a 6-6, 250-pound tight end, was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Conference choice. He had 57 catches for 563 yards this season, and led all Penn State tight ends in career receiving yards with 1,419.

Haley, a 5-9, 190-pound cornerback, was second on the team with 10 pass breakups and was eighth with 40 tackles.

Hamilton, a 6-1, 206-pound wide receiver, was second-team all-Big Ten and finished as Penn State’s all-time leader in receptions (214). His 2,842 receiving yards rank second in Penn State history.