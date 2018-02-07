× A chilly day, and breezy at times Thursday

FRIGID NIGHT LEADS TO BLACK ICE

While the precipitation is gone by evening, the slushy, wet mess left behind our departing system will freeze tonight. Temperatures drop sharply leading to re-freeze of wet surfaces and roadways. Black ice is a concern and you should use caution when heading out early Thursday morning. Lows bottom out in the upper teens and only recover to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The breeze only adds to the cold day despite the return of sunshine. Clouds return Friday. A few flurries or isolated snow shower is possible too. Temperatures are back into the lower and middle 30s.

MILDER WEEKEND

We’ll certainly welcome warmer temperatures even if it means dealing with rain showers. Most of Saturday is dry with increasing cloud cover. Highs are in the lower and middle 40s. Rain chances increase by evening, and continue into most of Sunday. Afternoon readings are still mild in the middle and upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK

We are dry with sunshine returning Monday. Temperatures fall back to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Our next system is quickly arriving with showers by Tuesday evening. Plenty of cloud clover early but dry. Temperatures are mild in the lower and middle 40s. Shower chances linger into Wednesday.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist