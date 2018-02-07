× Accident involving tractor trailer closes South Forge Road in South Londonderry Twp.

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP — An accident involving a tractor trailer shut down South Forge Road between E. Patrick Road and Weaber Avenue in South Londonderry Township Wednesday afternoon, South Londonderry Township police said.

The accident occurred near Twisty Lane at shortly before 1 p.m., police say.

The road was expected to be closed for a few hours, according to police. Only local traffic would be permitted past the closure points.