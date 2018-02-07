× Bridge to be named for local vet killed in Iraq

HARRISBURG, PA. — Legislation authored by state Rep. Keith Gillespie (R-Hellam) that would honor the memory and service of United States Army Specialist Martin Wilson Kondor of York County is now headed to the desk of Gov. Tom Wolf following unanimous passage Monday evening.

“I’m glad we could get this accomplished for Specialist Kondor and his family, as the bridge we’ll be renaming is a place where he enjoyed fishing as a child,” said Gillespie. “This young man served his country admirably and his mother has taken her loss and used it to create an incredible tribute to families in similar circumstances.”

If signed into law, House Bill 1602 will rename the Furnace Road bridge over the Codorus Creek in East Manchester Township and Hellam Township the “Martin Wilson Kondor Memorial Bridge.” Kondor, who achieved the rank of private first class, was a 2002 graduate of Eastern York High School.

In April, 2004, Kondor was killed in action while serving his country in Baqubah, Iraq, as a member of a personal security detail. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medal with “V” Device, denoting valor and heroism in the line of duty.

Kondor’s parents are Michael and Cherrieny Kondor, who was instrumental in creating the Veterans Memorial Gold Star Healing and Peace Garden in York for families who have lost loved ones in service to our country.

Questions about this or any legislative issue may be directed to Gillespie’s district office at (717) 840-4711.

SOURCE: PA House GOP News Release