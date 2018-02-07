× Driver identified in fatal crash on Route 283 in Lower Swatara Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 30-year-old Harrisburg man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. near mile marker 1.6 on Route 283 in Lower Swatara Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Hong Liang Lin lost control of his black BMW due to poor road conditions and struck a concrete pillar. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was in the vehicle, police say.

The crash is under active investigation.