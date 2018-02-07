Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich to interview for Colts’ head coaching job
PHILADELPHIA — In the aftermath of Josh McDaniels’ abrupt about-face, the Indianapolis Colts suddenly find themselves in need of a head coach … again.
That might be good news for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and Lebanon High School grad Frank Reich.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Reich will interview for the newly re-opened position on Friday.
Reich will be a little busy on Thursday, as the Eagles are scheduled to parade through Philadelphia to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.
But he’s not the only one of Doug Pederson’s assistants that might be heading out the door.
Schefter also tweeted Wednesday that the Minnesota Vikings have asked for the Eagles’ permission to interview quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
There’s no word yet on whether the Eagles consented. If Reich leaves, they might be interested in giving the OC job to DeFilippo.