× Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich to interview for Colts’ head coaching job

PHILADELPHIA — In the aftermath of Josh McDaniels’ abrupt about-face, the Indianapolis Colts suddenly find themselves in need of a head coach … again.

That might be good news for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and Lebanon High School grad Frank Reich.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Reich will interview for the newly re-opened position on Friday.

So Colts’ HC interview schedule for now: Saints’ asst HC Dan Campbell interviews for job Thursday. Eagles’ OC Frank Reich interviews for job Friday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

Reich will be a little busy on Thursday, as the Eagles are scheduled to parade through Philadelphia to celebrate their Super Bowl victory.

But he’s not the only one of Doug Pederson’s assistants that might be heading out the door.

Schefter also tweeted Wednesday that the Minnesota Vikings have asked for the Eagles’ permission to interview quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Vikings officially requested permission to interview Eagles’ QB coach John DeFilippo about their OC job, per source. Eagles OC Frank Reich interviews for Colts HC on Friday. Super Bowl brain drain could be underway in Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

There’s no word yet on whether the Eagles consented. If Reich leaves, they might be interested in giving the OC job to DeFilippo.