FOX43 Finds Them: Police seek your help catching their Most Wanted

FOX43 Finds Them is a segment where police officers will stop by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer up information on the Most Wanted criminals in the area. Today, Detective George Ripley of the York City Police Department is stopping by to discuss the following wanted criminals:

Jzhalir Peterson

Incident Date: 1/19/2018 Location: 645 Locust St. York, PA 9:50pm

Wanted: Criminal Attempt to Commit Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Firearms violations. Peterson targeted violence against a juvenile victim.

Description: Black male, 17-years-old, 5’5, 150 lbs

Cash reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

2. Burglary Suspect

Incident Date: 2/28/2017 Location: Residence in 800 block of Chestnut St. This particular home has been Burglarized several times in the past in which firearms were stolen. Nothing was taken in this specific incident however, we believe that this suspect is connected to the previous Burglaries to this home.

Details: Owner interrupted the Burglary and chased the pictured suspect. The suspect threatened to shoot homeowner.

* Cash reward offered for information leading to his identity.

3. Motor Vehicle theft increases in York City

There have been 28 reported incidents of Motor Vehicle Theft from January 10th until January 30th.

28 cars in 20 days

22 of these car thefts directly attributed to the car being left unattended while it warms up.

o Or Left unattended and running while heading into a home

o Or Car left unlocked with spare key in a very findable location.

6 by other means

All cars except for 3 have been recovered

o 2005 Honda Pilot KCH-7289 Black

o 2000 Green Honda Civic KJC-1692

o 2007 Dark Blue Nissan Versa KBC-1160