YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Libby, the Dog!

Libby came to the York SPCA in October 2017 as a stray.

Libby has an abundance of energy and is crazy in her kennel, but outside she is described as a gem that likes to “go, go go!”

While Libby can be excitable, she is also a great snuggler that likes to chill out.

You can check out more about Libby in the clip above.