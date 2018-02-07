× Harley-Davidson recalls nearly 175,000 motorcycles for possible brake failure

DETROIT– Harley-Davidson is recalling nearly 175,000 motorcycles because the brakes might fail.

The U.S. recall covers more than 30 models from the 2008-2011 model years.

Harley says deposits can form on brake parts if the fluid isn’t changed every two years as specified in the owner’s manual. That can cause a valve in the anti-lock brake control unit to stick.

The U.S. government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating problems in July of 2016 after getting 43 complaints including three reports of crashes and two injuries, according to FOX6.

Dealers will flush and replace brake fluid starting on Feb. 12.