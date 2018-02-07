× Lancaster County Polo Factory Store employee charged with retail theft

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 21-year-old Lititz woman is facing a retail theft charge after allegedly failing to ring up more than $2,300 of merchandise since December.

According to East Lampeter Township Police, Hope Hartman failed to ring up and had under-rung merchandise on several occasions while working at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store at Tanger Outlets, located on the 1400 block of Stanley K. Tanger Boulevard.

Hartman was charged on Tuesday, police say.