× Lancaster man will serve life for fatally shooting victim in back of head in 2015

LANCASTER — A 52-year-old Lancaster man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison by a Lancaster County Judge for the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old victim in 2015, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Victor M. Tirado, whom a prosecutor called a “career criminal” and a “cold-blooded killer,” was convicted last week of first degree murder after fatally shooting Rahdir Maxton on Sept. 9, 2015.

Tirado was found guilty of shooting Maxton in the back of the head in a parking lot on the 200 block of East Fulton Street.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro issued the mandatory life sentence in Lancaster County Court.

“You have absolutely no regard for the rule of law or for the well-being of any other individual,” Judge Totaro said while ordering sentence Wednesday morning.