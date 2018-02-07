Make-A-Wish helps make teen’s dream come true with Millersville basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- Millersville University Athletics and the Make-A-Wish Foundation came together Wednesday night to honor Ryan Coghlan, a teenager who is in his first year of remission after battling Hodgkin's lymphoma for two years.

Prior to his diagnosis, Ryan, 15, was an avid athlete -- he wished to do something that would challenge him physically and let him regain his self-confidence after his battle with cancer.

Millersville and Make-A-Wish gave Ryan that wish: A ski trip to Vail, Colorado. That's not all, though. He was also given the opportunity to join Wednesday's starting lineup for the men's basketball game.

"It means a lot and I'm really happy that Millersville could do it and that I'm here today," Ryan said. "I'm looking forward to making the team proud."

The Millersville University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee raised more than $5,000 for Make-A-Wish last year, giving the organization the opportunity to provide Ryan's wish.