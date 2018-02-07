× Man dies after being struck by a tractor trailer in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man died after being struck by a tractor trailer.

On February 6 at approximately 7:25 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash on the property of Pitt Ohio at 5600 Grayson Road in Harrisburg.

Upon arrival, police learned that an employee was walking across a section of the parking lot when he was struck by a tractor trailer.

He did not survive his injuries, and his identification is expected to be released later today.

The driver of the striking vehicle is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information relative to this crash is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550; you may also submit a tip online at SwataraPolice.org.