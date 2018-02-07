× Man facing charges after traffic stop reveals handguns, drugs in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing drug and gun charges after a traffic stop revealed heroin, LSD, and marijuana among other drugs.

Damien Carpenter-Krister, 27, is facing possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, among other charges.

On February 6 around 8:00 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Nevin Street for a report of suspected drug activity.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Carpenter-Krister, who was inside a 2008 Ford Escape.

The vehicle was parked facing the wrong way on Nevin St. and police were able to see a handgun under the driver’s seat. Police also observed a bag of dry rice, which is one way that is used to keep heroin dry.

Police found that Carpenter-Krister did not possess a permit to carry a concealed gun, and a K9 unit alerted officers to suspected narcotics inside the vehicle.

After searching the car, police found the following:

Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun with two 32-round extended magazines and a 17-round magazine

Jennings .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun

2 digital scales

marijuana

ecstasy pills

amphetamine pills

LSD

crystal methamphetamine

heroin

Police found that the Glock handgun had been reported stolen to a police department in Indiana.

Now, Carpenter-Krisper is facing charges.