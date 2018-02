Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Hillary Christner is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! - Hillary attends Conewago Township Elementary School and is in the 3rd grade.

Hillary plays softball. Her hobbies consist of singing, dancing, playing school, and playing barbies. When she grows up she wants to be a teacher.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)