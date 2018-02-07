× Mechanicsburg man accused of firing gun into ground near another man during fight

YORK HAVEN — A Mechanicsburg man is facing assault, firearms and drug charges after allegedly firing a gun into the ground in the vicinity of another man during an argument, according to Newberry Township police.

John E. Fishel Jr., 32, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded weapon, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault (assault by menace), possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

At 11:07 p.m. Monday, officers were summoned to the 3000 block of Old Trail Road for the report of shots fired. A juvenile witness told police she saw a physical confrontation in a nearby driveway that resulted in a gunshot. The witness said she saw a muzzle flash and heard the shot. The suspect left the scene in a dark pickup truck before returning later, the witness told police.

Officers approached the home and observed the sound of raised voices coming from several sources inside, according to the criminal complaint. As police approached, two men left the home and were detained. One of them was identified as Fishel.

According to police, the witness said the pickup truck had been revving its motor outside the home, and she heard the sounds of a fight. The witness told police she looked out a window and saw a suspect, later identified as Fishel, fire a gun into the ground in the direction of another man standing in the driveway before leaving in his truck. The witness called 911 when the truck returned, police say.

Fishel consented to a police search of his truck, according to police. Officers found a loaded Bauer automatic .25 handgun, a small amount of marijuana, and a smoking pipe, according to the criminal complaint.

Police ran a criminal background check on Fishel and discovered he had committed multiple offenses, including aggravated assault, that prohibited him from carrying a firearm.