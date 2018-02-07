× Meet Lucas! He’s the first ‘Gerber Baby’ with Down syndrome

NEW YORK — Meet Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old introduced to the world Wednesday as Gerber’s next spokesbaby, and first ever with Down syndrome.

Lucas and his parents appeared on the Today show Wednesday morning to make the announcement.

“We’re hoping this will impact everyone — that it will shed a little bit of light on the special needs community and help more individuals with special needs be accepted and not limited,” Lucas’ dad Jason Warren told Today. “They have the potential to change the world, just like everybody else.”

Lucas, who is from Georgia, was chosen from 140,000 entries in a 2017 Gerber contest looking for the next face of the brand.

He is the first Gerber baby to have Down syndrome.

As the winner, Lucas’ family will receive $50,000 and be featured on Gerber’s social media through 2018, USA Today reports.