Penn State adds Maryland OL Rasheed Walker to strong recruiting class

UNIVERSITY PARK — With the addition of offensive lineman Rasheed Walker, who officially signed his letter of intent to join the program today, Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class has officially been set — and it ranks in the top five nationally, according to three different publications.

Walker became the 23rd member of the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class when he signed today. The other 22 signed on during the early signing period in December, and six of those signees — Trent Gordon, Isaiah Humphries, Zack Kuntz, Jesse Luketa, Micah Parsons and Nick Tarburton — have already enrolled at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions’ recruiting class is ranked fourth in the nation by 247Sports and Rivals, and fifth by ESPN. The class has an average star ranking of 3.74, which is the highest for the Penn State program since 2010.

Penn State’s average star ranking under coach James Franklin is 3.53, according to 247Sports Composite.

Parsons, a Harrisburg grad, was the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania — which means Penn State has signed the top recruit in its home state in each of the last three seasons. The Nittany Lions inked four recruits ranked No. 1 in their respective states in Parsons, Pat Freiermuth (Massachusetts), Justin Shorter (New Jersey) and Ricky Slade (Virginia) per ESPN.

The Class of 2018 features 11 offensive signees, 11 defensive and one special teams. There are five players that have won at least one state championship, four Under Amour All-Americans, three Army All-Americans and one Gatorade State Player of the Year.

Additionally, 21 of the signees served as their team captain during their high school career.

Here’s a look at the entire class:

Penn State Football Class of 2018

Nana Asiedu

OL | Stafford, Va. | North Stafford High School | HS Coach: Joe Mangano | 6-5, 275

Judge Culpepper

DT | Tampa, Fla. | H.B. Plant High School | HS Coach: Robert Weiner | 6-4, 275

Jahan Dotson

WR | Nazareth, Pa. | Nazareth High School | HS Coach: Tom Falzone | 5-11, 170

Bryce Effner

OL | Aurora, Ill. | Metea Valley High School | HS Coach: Ben Kleinhans | 6-5, 280

Pat Freiermuth

TE/H | Merrimac, Mass. | Brooks School | HS Coach: Patrick Foley | 6-5, 250

Daniel George

WR | Fort Washington, Md. | Oxon Hill High School | HS Coach: Craig Jefferies | 6-2, 210

Trent Gordon (Early Enrollee)

CB | Spring, Texas | Manvel High School | HS Coach: Kirk Martin | 6-0, 180



Aeneas Hawkins

DT | Cincinnati, Ohio | Moeller High School | HS Coach: John Rodenberg | 6-2, 280

Isaiah Humphries (Early Enrollee)

S | Rowlett, Texas | Sachse High School | HS Coach: Red Behrens | 5-11, 190

Charlie Katshir

LB | Camp Hill, Pa. | Cumberland Valley High School | HS Coach: Michael Whitehead | 6-3, 215

Zack Kuntz (Early Enrollee)

TE/H | Camp Hill, Pa. | Camp Hill High School | HS Coach: Tim Bigelow | 6-7, 235

Will Levis

QB | Madison, Conn. | Xavier High School | HS Coach: Andy Guyon | 6-3, 220

Jesse Luketa (Early Enrollee)

LB | Ottawa, Ontario | Mercyhurst Prep School (Pa.) | HS Coach: Jeff Root | 6-2, 240



Jordan Miner

CB | Wesley Chapel, Fla. | Wiregrass Ranch High School | HS Coach: Mark Kantor | 6-0, 180

PJ Mustipher

DT | Owings Mills, Md. | McDonogh High School | HS Coach: Dominic Damico | 6-4, 300



Jayson Oweh

DE | Howell, N.J. | Blair Academy | HS Coach: Jim Saylor | 6-5, 240

Micah Parsons (Early Enrollee)

LB | Harrisburg, Pa. | Harrisburg High School | HS Coach: Calvin Everett | 6-3, 245

Jake Pinegar

K | Ankeny, Iowa | Ankeny Centennial High School | HS Coach: Jerry and Ryan Pezzetti | 6-2, 195



Frederick “Juice” Scruggs

OL | Erie, Pa. | Cathedral Prep School | HS Coach: Mike Mischler | 6-3, 270

Justin Shorter

WR | Monmouth Junction, N.J. | South Brunswick High School | Coach: Joe Goerge | 6-4, 220

Ricky Slade

RB | Woodbridge, Va. | C.D. Hylton High School | HS Coach: Tony Lilly | 5-9, 185

Nick Tarburton (Early Enrollee)

LB | Green Lane, Pa. | Pennridge High School | HS Coach: Jeff Hollenbach | 6-3, 250

Rasheed Walker

OL | Waldorf, Md. | North Point High School | HS Coach: Tom Petre | 6-6, 295