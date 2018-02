× Police investigating fatal crash on Route 283 in Lower Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 283 East near mile marker 1.6.

According to police, the crash involved a single vehicle, a black BMW, that struck a bridge. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle, police say.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m.

The crash is under active investigation.