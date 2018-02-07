× Police: Lancaster woman leaps from second-story window, resists arrest on trespassing charges

LANCASTER — A 31-year-old Lancaster woman is facing several charges, including resisting arrest, after police say she refused to leave a residence and later caused a public disturbance.

Charline Saintus was allegedly trespassing at a residence on Michelle Drive in Lancaster Township last Friday at 3:24 a.m., according to Manheim Township police. A resident wanted her to leave, but she refused, and barricaded herself in a back bedroom, police say.

When officers arrived and forced their way into the room, Saintus allegdly jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

She was apprehended by other officers waiting outside, and then provided a false name, police say.

While she was being apprehended, Saintus allegedly kicked officers, attempted to bite them, and threw herself to the ground, according to police. She was also yelling and causing a disturbance in a public area, police say.

When officers attempted to put her inside a police vehicle, Saintus allegedly caused $200 worth of damage to the weather stripping of a door jamb, police say.

Saintus was taken to Central Arraignment for processing. She is charged with aggravated assault, providing false identification to law enforcement, defiant trespass, institutional vandalism, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, according to police.