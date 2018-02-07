× Police searching for Dauphin County man wanted on multiple arrest warrants

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a man who is wanted on multiple arrest warrants.

Christopher Haggerty, 36, is wanted for criminal trespassing, stalking, loitering, prowling, and criminal mischief in 2017.

Haggerty is also wanted for simple assault and domestic violence from an incident that occurred on February 4, 2018.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Haggerty, they are asked to contact police.