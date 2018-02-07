Police seek man accused of ripping off 91-year-old woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly ripped off a 91-year-old woman.

The incident occurred between October 31 and November 2 at a residence on Berryhill Road in Lower Paxton Township.

According to police, the pictured suspect agreed to paint portions of the woman’s home using Sherwin-Williams paint for a total cost of $1,650.

The job was completed but police say the paint started flaking off within a few weeks.

The suspect is described as an older while male, at least in his 50’s, with gray hair.

Anyone with information can submit a tip here or contact Det. James Glucksman at 717-657-5656 (mention reference number C17-0019239).