Reduced speed limits lifted on major roadways, PennDOT says

HARRISBURG — The speed limit restrictions posted on major Central Pennsylvania roadways since 5:30 a.m. have been lifted, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Speed limits on Interstates 78, 81, 83 and 283 and sections of Routes 11, 15, 11/15, 22/322, 30, 222, 283 and 581 were reduced to 45 mph this morning because of the winter weather, PennDOT says.

Motorists can now resume driving at the normal posted speed limits on those roadways — but still should exercise caution, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT continues to treat roadways in the region and will continue until roads are clear.