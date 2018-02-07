Closings & Delays

Reports: Former O’s utility man Ryan Flaherty signs with Phillies

Posted 8:49 PM, February 7, 2018, by , Updated at 09:36PM, February 7, 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JULY 24: Second baseman Ryan Flaherty #3 of the Baltimore Orioles fields the ground out by Evan Longoria #3 of the Tampa Bay Rays to end the first inning of a game on July 24, 2015 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — Former Oriole Ryan Flaherty has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick.

Flaherty, who spent his entire major-league career with Baltimore, will compete for a job during spring training in Clearwater, Florida.

The 31-year-old utility man hit just .215/.284/.355 over six seasons with the Orioles but offered the organization much-needed versatility on defense. Flaherty played all four infield spots and the two corner outfield positions. Though, he has spent a bulk of his career at second and third base.

In 2017, Flaherty played in 23 games due to a shoulder injury.