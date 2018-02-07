× Reports: Former O’s utility man Ryan Flaherty signs with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — Former Oriole Ryan Flaherty has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick.

Flaherty, who spent his entire major-league career with Baltimore, will compete for a job during spring training in Clearwater, Florida.

Ryan Flaherty, formerly of the #Orioles, has agreed to a deal with the #Phillies. They recently added Adam Rosales to the mix, but Flaherty gives them another versatile player off the bench. He'll compete for a job in spring training. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) February 7, 2018

The 31-year-old utility man hit just .215/.284/.355 over six seasons with the Orioles but offered the organization much-needed versatility on defense. Flaherty played all four infield spots and the two corner outfield positions. Though, he has spent a bulk of his career at second and third base.

In 2017, Flaherty played in 23 games due to a shoulder injury.