Snow, ice and rain make for slippery and icy roads on Wednesday

WEDNESDAY WINTRY MIX: Our next system brings a wintry mix to the region Wednesday. A steady snow falls through about 8 A.M. Several inches of snow accumulations are likely before a transition to sleet and freezing rain, then rain begins to move in from south to north. This means the most snow accumulations are to the north and the northwest. This transition to ice and rain takes place from about 8 A.M. until noon. From noon until 6 P.M., it’s primarily rain, but some mixing with sleet could still take place, especially to the north and northwest of Harrisburg through mid-afternoon. The evening is much drier, but there are residual icy spots. Cold air slides in behind this system overnight Wednesday, so icy patches continue to be a concern. Overnight low temperatures fall into the middle teens to lower 20s. Temperatures are in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees on Thursday under partly cloudy skies. It’s also a bit breezy. Friday brings the chance for an isolated snow shower, otherwise it’s mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 30s.

WEEKEND WARMING: A warming trend takes place into the upcoming weekend. Saturday brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s. More clouds are expected later during the day as the next system quickly approaches. Showers arrive during the evening and last into the night. Sunday brings the chance for more rain showers as the warming continues. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is quiet with mostly sunny skies. Expect temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The next system quickly scoots in for Tuesday, and it increases clouds fast. The first half of the day should be dry, but a few late day or evening showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain a bit mild. Expect readings in the lower to middle 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!