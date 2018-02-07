Steven M. Hovis named chairman of WellSpan Health Board of Directors

YORK COUNTY — WellSpan Health didn’t have to look too far to find its new chairman.

The health system announced Wednesday that Steven M. Hovis, an attorney within York County, has been named chairman of the WellSpan Health Board of Directors for 2018.

Hovis, a partner at Stock and Leader Attorney at Law in York, has served on both the organization’s board and the WellSpan York Hospital board, the official release states.

“It is an honor to be the chair of the leading health care system in central Pennsylvania,” Hovis said. “WellSpan Health is an organization that has committed itself to providing exceptional care and improving and transforming the communities it serves. I am humbled by this opportunity and look forward to supporting our extraordinary team providing patient and family centered care for all.”

Hovis succeeds former chair Larry Miller, who most recently served as a member from 2014 to 2017, the release says.

Members are elected to three-year terms, with officer terms lasting one year.

A full list of the 2018 board can be seen below:

Steven M. Hovis, Chair

Megan Shreve, Vice Chair

Joe Crosswhite, Secretary/Treasurer

Pete Brubaker

Donald Dreibelbis

William Funk, D.M.D.

R. Fred Groff, III

H. Fred Martin, M.D.

Patrick McGannon, M.D.

Paul Minnich

Kevin Mosser, M.D.

Linda Pugh, Ph.D., RNC, FAAN

Mary Studzinski

Dan Waltersdorff

John Welch, M.D.