× York man arrested after drug dealing operation uncovered

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a York man after an investigation uncovered a drug dealing operation and guns.

Fernandino Colon, 39, is charged with possession with the intent to deliver heroin and firearms offenses.

On Monday, February 5, York City Police and York County Drug Task members arrested Colon at his home in the 800 block of Wallace Street.

The arrest comes as a conclusion of a three week investigation in which drug task force members purchased heroin from Colon.

Immediately after Colon’s arrest, police searched his residence and found 20 grams of heroin, $1300 in cash, and two handguns. Due to previous convictions, Colon is prohibited from possessing a handgun.

Colon was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.