York man facing charges after allegedly pointing bow & arrow at officer

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a bow & arrow at an officer after a domestic dispute.

Christopher Ross, 39, is facing reckless endangerment, harassment, and simple assault for the incident.

On February 4 at approximately, 10:15 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of East Berlin Road for a report of a verbal domestic incident.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim’s wife who said that her husband was destroying the inside of their home. The victim told police that Ross had been drinking beer all afternoon and evening, and became angry when his wife told him to slow down.

At that point, the victim and Ross got into an altercation, and Ross said that he was going to stop the next person that came to the residence.

While speaking with the victim, Ross appeared in the doorway of the home with a bow and arrow in his hands.

Then, Ross allegedly began drawing the arrow at an officer.

The officer pointed his gun at Ross and told him to drop the weapon, to which Ross complied, and was placed under arrest without incident.

Now, he will face charges.