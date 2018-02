× Body found in wooded area near Penn State Mont Alto Campus

QUINCY TWP., Franklin County — An investigation is underway after a body was found Thursday morning in a wooded area near Penn State Mont Alto campus.

Pennsylvania State Police say they were contacted at 11:15 a.m.

The male body was discovered approximately a mile east of the campus, off of Staley Road (Route 233), police add.

At this time, the investigation has no connection to the Penn State campus and no foul play is suspected.