Celebrate National Pizza Day with deals and freebies

National Pizza Day is Friday, February 9 and many locations are celebrating by offering tasty deals.

Baskin-Robbins: From 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. FREE samples of the new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream

Domino’s: A select menu is offering “choose any 2 or more” for $5.99

Little Caesars: Extra pepperoni and cheese for $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars “EXTRAMOSTBESTTEST” at participating stores.

Olive Garden: Introducing new Meatball Pizza Bowl for $8.99. Part of the restaurant’s Create Your Own Lunch Duos menu.

Papa John’s: Papa John’s Dual Layer Pepperoni pizza available now through March 5th for $10. Save 40% off an online order with coupon code “40PIZZA.”

Pizza Hut: Multiple details offered including heart-shaped pizza. Visit its website for details.