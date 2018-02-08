Cloudy and chilly Friday, with a nice warmup in time for the weekend!

WARMING WITH SHOWERS

Skies are mostly clear this evening with temperatures falling quickly to the teens. Overnight, clouds return and stay for the day Friday. Temperatures are chilly once again in the lower 30s. A few flurries or isolated snow showers may clip areas north of Harrisburg. A welcome warm up heads our way for the weekend, however, it also comes with showers. Despite clouds, temperatures climb to the lower and middle 40s Saturday. Showers are fast to arrive by early evening, so have the umbrella handy if your plans take you out and about. It remains soggy with on and off showers for Sunday. It is still nice and mild as readings climb to the middle and upper 40s. Models are not clear on how long the showers linger into Monday. A few are dry, others have wet weather hanging on for the day. Right now, we are keeping it mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK

A few showers clip the area Tuesday. Plenty of cloud cover with a persistent easterly wind. Temperatures are still cooler in the upper 30s and lower 40s. They hold steady then rise heading into Wednesday. Valentine’s will be happy to hear highs are mild in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Still can’t rule out an isolated shower. The next system is arriving quickly with showers and highs in the 40s Thursday.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist