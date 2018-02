× Crews on scene of house fire in Palmyra

SOUTH LONDONDERRY TWP., Lebanon County — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Palmyra, according to Lebanon County dispatch.

The fire broke out at a residence in the 300 block of Brookwood Drive.

No injuries have been reported.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.