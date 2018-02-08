× Eagles fans flock to Philadelphia streets for Super Bowl parade

CNN — E! A! G! L! E! S! EAGLES!

Eagles fans, still basking in the euphoria of the team’s first-ever Super Bowl win, flooded Philadelphia on Thursday morning to experience the championship parade in what’s expected to be a day for the ages in the City of Brotherly Love.

Fans line Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday, February 8, 2018, before a Super Bowl victory parade for the Eagles. The 4.8-mile parade started at 11 a.m. ET, but fans in full Eagles regalia began gathering hours earlier as the sun came up.

Tim Norton, 29, said he arrived at about 6:45 a.m. Given the crowds, CNN asked him how long it took to get there.

“It took me almost 11,000 days to get this parade, and I enjoyed every second of it. GO EAGLES!!!” he said.

Fans cheer Thursday as they watch a replay of Super Bowl LII in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The parade was set to start at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, then head up Broad to City Hall before wiggling its way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, home of the famous “Rocky” staircase. There, players and coaches will give speeches and soak in the glory of their 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

As confetti fell around them, Eagles players, coaches, staff and their families celebrated atop some two dozen open-air buses that traveled the parade route amid throngs of cheering fans. Head coach Doug Pederson and others proudly held high the Super Bowl trophy.

Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski posted a picture of his teammate Jason Kelce in what he called the “parade mood.”

Philadelphians riotously celebrated the championship in an impromptu gathering on Sunday night shortly after the game, but this day parade is expected to be less hilariously destructive.

Fans will be treated to a beautiful, chilly winter day, with a high of 33 degrees and a light breeze.