Eagles fans gather to welcome home their Super Bowl champions at victory parade

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Philadelphia Eagles are now Super Bowl champions, and for fans, it’s a celebration more than 50 years in the making.

The win gives fans something to celebrate.

Eagles fans from all over descended upon Philadelphia Thursday to cheer on their Super Bowl champions.

It was one celebrate few people wanted to miss.

With a chant of “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles,” fans of all ages came to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl win with their hometown heroes.

Young Eagles fan Yanni Mullins calls herself “a very big Eagles fan.”

Her mother Tara Mullins said “I was born and raised here in Philadelphia, and this is my hometown, and this is my family.”

Eight-year-old Lucas Yannone said “ so excited, I’ve been running around and dancing all day.”

Eagles fan Taren Turocy said “41 years old, I’ve done it.”

As crowd spirits were soaring, many began to sing the Eagles fight song “fight, Eagles fight. Score a touchdown 1, 2, 3.”

One look at the sea of green filling the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, and anyone could tell this is Eagles country, and on this day, the fans couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.

Eagles fan Chris Rafferty said “I work two blocks from here, I was just waiting for the email to be off, they sent it, and I knew I was going to be here.”

“Life changing. This is like the best thing that’s happened to me in a really long time,” Turocy said.

“It’s feels pretty good, because I’ve never been to one of these before,” Yannone said.

The victory parade is a first for fans, and for the Eagles. After playing in three Super Bowls, the Eagles earned their first world championship.

“I’ve been here since 6:00 in the morning, we left to get here to make sure we were this close,” Rafferty said.

“We just didn’t believe that it would ever happen now it’s just, a loss for words, it’s unreal,” Rafferty added.

“It’s history, I can’t believe I’m here,” Turocy said.

Speaking of history, the Philadelphia Eagles won two NFL championships back to back in 1948 and 1949. While everyone at the parade was happy to celebrate the historic win at Super Bowl LII, some are already looking for a repeat.

“This was all I had to live for. Now, I have to think of another dream, another goal, which is next year, two years in a row,” Turocy said.

The excited fans believe its this Super Bowl championship is a dream come true that was worth the wait.

“It’s awesome. It’s the greatest experience ever, it’s unreal, you can hear it, they love this team,” Rafferty said.

“It’s been a phenomenal season,” Tara Mullins: exclaimed.

Not only was it a season to remember, but a day these fans will never forget.